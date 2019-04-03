The total investment in Kaohsiung is expected to exceed NTD200bn

Chinese National Federation of Industries (CNFI) held a forum today on April 3rd, indicating that there will be 34 companies with a total investment of NTD159.8bn in Kaohsiung for the next 3 years. A largest amount of investment derived from semiconductor and petrochemical industries. Among them, Winbond (2344-TW) took the first place with the amount of NTD60bn. Formosa Plastics Group plans to invest more than NTD11.6bn. Radium Life Tech plans to invest NTD37bn. And, Sinopec plans to invest NTD16.6bn. According to CNFI, the total amount of the investment in Kaohsiung is expected to exceed NTD200bn in the future.

Formosa Plastics Group plans to invest a total of 7 projects with NTD11.648bn. In addition to the NTD60bn investment in the Luzhu plant, Winbond (2344-TW) plans to invest more than NTD600bn in Kaohsiung in the next 3 years.USI Group will invest 2 projects with an amount of approximately NTD4.97bn. Radium Life Tech (2547-TW) plans to invest 4 projects with a total amount of NTD37bn. And, Sinopec plans to invest 3 projects with a total amount of NTD16.6bn.