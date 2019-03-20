Sinopac may increase the cash dividend to more than 70%

Sinopac Financial Holdings (2890-TW) held an investor conference today on March 20th. Its FY18 net profit was NTD9.412bn (+3.61% YoY), for 3 consecutive years growth. Its FY18 EPS was NTD0.84. SinoPac financial managing director Stanley Chu told that the company may increase the cash dividend this year to more than 70%, and is expected to hit a new high since the establishment.

Chu said that Sinopac 's FY18 net profit was NTD9.412bn (+3.61% YoY) with EPS of NTD0.84, for 3 consecutive years growth. The company’s FY18 net fee income reached NTD9.951bn, setting a new high. Its FY18 growth momentum mainly came from insurance fee income, which grew by 20%. Its securities fee income grew by 7.6%. In the future, the company may continue to target on increasing the fee income.