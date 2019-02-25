The pull-in of Apple's iPhone 6s components has declined in Feb19

Apple’s (AAPL-US) new iPhone XR hit stores at the end of last year but the sales was disappointing. However, iPhone 6s and other products were popular in India market. Apple's suppliers pointed out that Apple increased the order delivery of PCB for its products including iPhone 6s, iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 in Dec18 and Jan19. For now, the momentum of pull-in has declined. After several times of price cutting in years, the sales profit is not as good as before.

The PCB company told that the PCB material numbers, including iPhone 6s, iPhone 7 and iPhone 8, are old, therefore after many times of routine price cutting, the profit from the sales are not well.

A manager from PCB industry pointed out that even though it was Apple's old material number components, their prices have been decreased for several times. If the company raises its capacity utilization rate in low season, it can be helpful to the operation. Even though the price of Apple's components has been lowered for several times, it is still profitable for the company.