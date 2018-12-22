TAIEX’s trading volume hit a record low and closed at 9646 today

Since the US government is in a crisis of shutdown, four major U.S. stock indices dropped simultaneously. Taiwan was the only market that was open today on December 22nd and TAIEX still faced downward pressure. Today is the last time for TAIEX being the only market opened. The market is still supported by domestic investors. After opening lower, the index retreated further. Fortunately, with some stocks supported, decline in the intraday eased. TAIEX dropped 30.51 points and closed at 9646 points. The trading volume was only NTD38.3bn.

TAIEX were supported by the domestic investors including investment trust and dealer today. Domestic investors focused more on esports and wind power, etc. the performance of the group with bullish news is eye-catching and become the chasing target for funds. The performance of large caps was slightly bleak. Three Apply-related names, including TSMC(2330-TW), Largan Precision(3008-TW) and Foxconn (2354-TW), all dropped. Fortunately, with fewer selling pressure from foreign investors, and the declines were less than 1%.