TSMC’s 3nm fab passed the environmental assessment

TSMC’s (2330-TW) 3nm fab case in the Tianan Science Park was reviewed by Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) today on December 19th. Regarding the water and electricity problems questioned by the committee members in the assessment meeting, Bureau of Energy, Water Resources Agency and Taiwan Power Company all guaranteed the supply. And, Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Tainan Government were required to cooperate to in line with TSMC’s purchase schedule and demand for achieving the commitment of 20% renewable energy usage. As the result, the case successfully passed the review of environmental impact analysis. The construction is expected to start in 2020 and mass produce by the end of 2022.

TSMC invested NTD600bn in the construction of 3nm fab in Tianan Science Park. The fab is expected to mass produce by the end of 2022. It was passed during the review of EIA project team in August this year. However, when the case entered the assessment meeting in November, a committee member raised doubts whether the supply of water and electricity for the new fab is sufficient or not.

Since TSMC’s 3nm process is a leading technology in the world, the government attached great importance to the case. In the assessment meeting today, Wen-sheng Zeng, Vice Minister of Ministry of Economic Affairs, Chien-hsin Lai, director of Water Resources Agency and Hong-wei Lan, Vice General Manager of Taiwan Power Company, all participated to the meeting and explained the water and power supply situation, hoping to fully assist the TSMC’s case to pass.

Regarding power supply issues, Bureau of Energy and Taiwan Power Company told that from 2018 to 2023, with the renewal of several new units and the continuous addition of renewable energy to the system, the net peaking capability could increase by 4.83GW, which is sufficient for TSMC’s 3nm fab and also national electricity demand. Percent reserve margin may maintain at 15%.