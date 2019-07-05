La Kaffa International CO.’s 2Q19 profit is expected to soar.

La Kaffa International CO. (2732-TW) pointed out that half of the company’s non-operating investment Kingza International CO.’s chain dumpling restaurant Osaka Ohsho (大阪王將餃子) will be changed to the chain ramen restaurant Taiyo Tomato Ramen (太陽番茄拉麵) at the end of the year and related profits can be expected. In addition, Ginza Japanese apricot pork chops (杏子豬排) and Katsugyu Kyoto (京都勝牛) will continue to add more stores, catalyzing La Kaffa International CO.’s overall earnings. The Institutional investors estimated that its 2Q19 earnings is expected to increase QoQ.

The Institutional investors pointed out that catalyzed by Chatime (日出茶太)’s revenue growth of more than 30%, and the non-operating investment Re Light Management Co.(杭州瑞里)’s revenue growth of 30% in 1Q19, and the quality adjustment since last year, the company’s profitability has increased significantly. Since the drink industry may enter its peak season in 2Q19, the company’s 2Q19 earnings is expected to increase QoQ.