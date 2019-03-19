Global wafer’s 4Q18 EPS and FY18 EPS hit new high

Global wafer (6488-TW), a Taiwanese silicon wafer supplier, held a board meeting today on March 19th. According to its FY18 earnings report, its 4Q18 net profit was NTD3.72bn (+2.45% QoQ, +87.78% YoY) with EPS of NTD8.52, setting a new record high. Its FY18 net profit increased by 1.58 times and reached NTD13.631bn with EPS of NTD31.18, setting a new record high. Global wafer plans to distribute a cash dividend of NTD25 per share, hit another new high. The cash dividend yields reached 8.1%. The company is expected to issue a total of NTD10.81bn in cash dividends.

Global wafer 's 4Q18 consolidated revenue was NTD15.624bn (+3.05% QoQ, +25.51%YoY). Its 4Q18 GM was 38.52% (-0.51% QoQ, +8.14% YoY). Its 4Q18 operating margin was 30.72% (-0.47% QoQ, +10.4% YoY). Its 4Q18 net profit was NTD3.72bn (+2.45% QoQ, +87.78% YoY) with EPS of NTD8.52.

Global wafer 's FY18 revenue was NTD59.064bn (+27.81% YoY). Its FY18 GM was 37.75% (+12.2% YoY). Its FY18 operating margin was 29.76% (+13.72% YoY). Its FY18 net profit increase by 1.58 times and reached NTD13.631bn with EPS of NTD31.18