Flexium’s new plant kicked off today for 5G business opportunities

Flexium Interconnect Inc(6269-TW), a major supplier of flexible printed circuit boards (FPCBs) for Apple (AAPL-US) product held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new plant in Kaohsiung Hofa Industrial Park today on March 18th. Flexium planned to invest more than NTD10bn to build a 5G intelligent communication business operation base, which is expected to create 2,500 job opportunities. Daniel Han, Kaohsiung Mayor was also invited to participate in this groundbreaking ceremony.

Walter Cheng, chairman of Flexium, delivered a speech at the groundbreaking ceremony. He emphasized that the company’s new plant investment in Kaohsiung Hofa Industrial Park represents Flexium’s 3 commitments: a) 5G intelligent communication technology development, b) continuous growth, c) the commitment to Taiwan.

Cheng pointed out that Flexium 's revenue/earnings growth derived from diversified innovation technologies. In the past 7 years, Flexium has invested more than NTD10bn, triggering the average annual revenue to grow more than 20%, and making Flexiumas a leader in FPCB market worldwide. The 5G high-frequency wireless transmission technology is expected to be the main growth momentum for Flexium in the future.