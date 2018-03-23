美國有關301調查的行動總統備忘錄（全文）

美國有關 301 調查的行動總統備忘錄

發布： 2018 年 3 月 22 日

主題：美國有關第 301 條調查中國與技術轉讓，知識產權和創新相關的法律，政策，做法或行動

2017 年 8 月 14 日，我指示美國貿易代表（貿易代表）決定是否調查中國的法律，政策，做法或行為，這些法律，政策，做法或行為可能不合理或歧視，可能會損害美國的知識產權，創新或技術開發。2017 年 8 月 18 日，貿易代表根據經修訂的 1974 年 “貿易法” 第 301 條（“法令”）（19 USC 2411）啟動了調查。

在調查期間，美國貿易代表辦公室（USTR）與適當的諮詢委員會和機構間 301 委員會進行磋商。貿易代表還要求根據該法第 303 條（19 USC 2413）與中國政府進行磋商。USTR 於 2017 年 10 月 10 日舉行公開聽證會，並舉行兩輪公開書面評論期。USTR 收到大約 70 份來自學術界，智庫，律師事務所，貿易協會和公司的書面意見。

貿易代表告訴我，調查支持以下結果：

首先，中國使用外國所有權限制，包括合資要求，股權限制和其他投資限制，要求或迫使美國公司向中國實體轉讓技術。中國也使用行政審查和許可程序來要求或壓力技術轉讓，這尤其破壞了美國投資和技術的價值，削弱了美國公司在全球的競爭力。

其次，中國對美國企業的投資和活動施加了大量限制和乾預，包括限制技術許可條款。這些限制剝奪了美國技術所有者能夠討價還價並為技術轉讓設定基於市場的術語。因此，尋求技術許可的美國公司必須按照不公平地支持中國受援國的條款這樣做。

第三，中國指導和促進中國企業系統性投資和收購美國公司和資產，以獲得尖端技術和知識產權，並在中國政府工業計劃視為重要的行業實現大規模技術轉讓。

第四，中國對美國公司的計算機網絡進行未經授權的入侵和盜竊。這些行為為中國政府提供未經授權的知識產權，商業機密或機密商業信息（包括技術數據，談判立場以及敏感和專有的內部商業通信）的訪問權限，並支持中國的戰略發展目標，包括其科學和技術進步，軍事現代化和經濟發展。

特此指示如下：

1、關稅。（a）貿易代表應根據該法第 301 條（19 USC 2411）採取一切適當行動來處理中國的不合理或歧視性行為，政策和做法，並加重或限制美國商業。貿易代表應考慮這種行為是否應包括來自中國的關稅增加。

（b）為推進本節（a）小節的目的，貿易代表應在本備忘錄日期後 15 天內公佈擬議的產品清單和任何擬定的關稅增長。根據該法第 304（b）條（19 USC 2414（b）），經過一段時間的通知和評論後，經與有關機構和委員會磋商，貿易代表應在適當和符合法律的情況下出版最終產品清單和關稅增加（如果有的話），並執行任何此類關稅。

2、世貿組織爭端解決。（a）貿易代表應在適當和符合法律的前提下，在世界貿易組織（WTO）爭取解決爭端，以解決中國歧視性的許可做法。在適當和符合法律的情況下，貿易代表應與其他 WTO 成員合作採取這一行動，以解決中國不公平的貿易行為。

（b）在本備忘錄發布之日起 60 天內，貿易代表應向本人報告本節（a）項下的進展情況。

3、投資限制。（a）財政部長（秘書）應與秘書認為適當的其他高級行政部門官員協商，酌情並根據法律建議行政部門採取行動，並利用任何法定機構解決投資方面的問題在美國由中國指導或推動對美國重要的行業或技術。

（b）在本備忘錄發布之日起 60 天內，秘書應向我報告本節（a）項下的進展情況。

4、出版物。貿易代表被授權並指示將該備忘錄發佈在聯邦登記冊上。

唐納德. J. 川普

以下為英文全文：

Presidential Memorandum on the Actions by the United States Related to the Section 301 Investigation

MEMORANDUM FOR THE SECRETARY OF THE TREASURY

THE UNITED STATES TRADE REPRESENTATIVE

THE SENIOR ADVISOR FOR POLICY

THE ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR ECONOMIC POLICY

THE ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR NATIONAL SECURITY AFFAIRS

THE ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR HOMELAND

SECURITY AND COUNTERTERRORISM

SUBJECT:Actions by the United States Related to the Section 301 Investigation of China’s Laws， Policies， Practices， or Actions Related to Technology Transfer， Intellectual Property， andInnovation

On August 14, 2017, I directed the United States Trade Representative （Trade Representative） to determine whether to investigate China’s laws， policies， practices， or actions that may be unreasonable or discriminatory and that may be harming American intellectual property rights， innovation， or technology development.On August 18, 2017, the Trade Representative initiated an investigation under section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, as amended （the “Act”） （19 U.S.C. 2411）.

During its investigation， the Office of the United States Trade Representative （USTR） consulted with aPPropriate advisory committees and the interagency section 301 Committee.The Trade Representative also requested consultations with the Government of China， under section 303 of the Act （19 U.S.C. 2413）.The USTR held a public hearing on October 10, 2017, and two rounds of public written comment periods.The USTR received approximately 70 written submissions from academics， think tanks， law firms， trade associations， and companies.

The Trade Representative has advised me that the investigation supports the following findings:

First， China uses foreign ownership restrictions， including joint venture requirements， equity limitations， and other investment restrictions， to require or pressure technology transfer from U.S. companies to Chinese entities.China also uses administrative review and licensing procedures to require or pressure technology transfer， which， inter alia， undermines the value of U.S. investments and technology and weakens the global competitiveness of U.S. firms.

Second， China imposes substantial restrictions on， and intervenes in， U.S. firms’ investments and activities， including through restrictions on technology licensing terms.These restrictions deprive U.S. technology owners of the ability to bargain and set market-based terms for technology transfer.As a result， U.S. companies seeking to license technologies must do so on terms that unfairly favor Chinese recipients.

Third， China directs and facilitates the systematic investment in， and acquisition of， U.S. companies and assets by Chinese companies to obtain cutting-edge technologies and intellectual property and to generate large-scale technology transfer in industries deemed important by Chinese government industrial plans.

Fourth， China conducts and supports unauthorized intrusions into， and theft from， the computer networks of U.S. companies.These actions provide the Chinese government with unauthorized access to intellectual property， trade secrets， or confidential business information， including technical data， negotiating positions， and sensitive and proprietary internal business communications， and they also support China’s strategic development goals， including its science and technology advancement， military modernization， and economic development.

It is hereby directed as follows:

Section 1.Tariffs.（a）The Trade Representative shouldtake all appropriate action under section 301 of the Act （19 U.S.C. 2411） to address the acts， policies， and practices of China that are unreasonable or discriminatory and that burden or restrict U.S. commerce.The Trade Representative shall consider whether such action should include increased tariffs on goods from China.

（b）To advance the purposes of subsection （a） of this section， the Trade Representative shall publish a proposed list of products and any intended tariff increases within 15 days ofthe date of this memorandum.After a period of notice and comment in accordance with section 304（b） of the Act （19 U.S.C. 2414（b））， and after consultation with appropriate agencies and committees， the Trade Representative shall， as appropriate and consistent with law， publish a final list of products and tariff increases， if any， and implement any such tariffs.

Sec. 2.WTO Dispute Settlement.（a）The Trade Representative shall， as appropriate and consistent with law， pursue dispute settlement in the World Trade Organization （WTO） to address China’s discriminatory licensing practices.Where appropriate and consistent with law， the Trade Representative should pursue this action in cooperation with other WTO members to address China’s unfair trade practices.

（b）Within 60 days of the date of this memorandum， the Trade Representative shall report to me his progress under subsection （a） of this section.

Sec. 3.Investment Restrictions.（a）The Secretary of the Treasury （Secretary）， in consultation with other senior executive branch officials the Secretary deems appropriate， shall propose executive branch action， as appropriate and consistent with law， and using any available statutory authority， to address concerns about investment in the UnitedStates directed or facilitated by China in industries ortechnologies deemed important to the United States.

（b）Within 60 days of the date of this memorandum， the Secretary shall report to me his progress under subsection （a） of this section.

Sec. 4.Publication.The Trade Representative is authorized and directed to publish this memorandum in the Federal Register.

DONALD J. TRUMP

