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鉅亨速報 - Factset 最新調查：Madison Square Garden Sports Corp - Class A(MSGS-US)EPS預估上修至-0.19元，預估目標價為442.50元

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根據FactSet最新調查，共7位分析師，對Madison Square Garden Sports Corp - Class A(MSGS-US)做出2026年EPS預估：中位數由-0.24元上修至-0.19元，其中最高估值0.02元，最低估值-0.61元，預估目標價為442.50元。

※本篇提及EPS與營收的單位均為「美元」

市場預估EPS

預估值2026年2027年2028年2029年
最高值0.02(0.02)0.31.060.57
最低值-0.61(-0.61)-2.04-4.480.56
平均值-0.23(-0.28)-0.61-0.720.57
中位數-0.19(-0.24)-0.51-0.360.57

市場預估營收

預估值2026年2027年2028年2029年
最高值11.25億10.95億11.26億11.52億
最低值10.71億10.37億10.68億11.10億
平均值11.00億10.55億10.91億11.31億
中位數11.06億10.46億10.92億11.31億

歷史獲利表現

項目2022年2023年2024年2025年
EPS2.111.902.45-0.93
營業收入8.21億8.87億10.27億10.39億

詳細資訊請看美股內頁：
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp - Class A(MSGS-US)

資料來源：Factset，數據僅供參考，不作為投資建議。


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