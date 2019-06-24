EVA Air's 3Q19 booking rate is not as good as expected.

EVA Air’s (2618-TW) general manager Clay Sun (孫嘉明) said today on Hune 24th that he was holding a positive view toward this year. However, the booking rate in the traditional peak season in 3Q19 is under expectation and even worse. The shorter the strike, the more chances for the company to remain profit in FY19. The company's earnings momentum in FY19 may mainly derives from the investment gains and the recognition of the disposal gain.

Sun hopes that the strike will end as soon as possible, and the company’s core business could remain profit. He also told that the booking rate for the summer peak season is not as good as expected. It will take some time for the company to regain the confidence from the clients and passengers.

Sun told that the company has 85 flights to and from the United States every week. The volume is much higher than other airlines and this is one of the company’s competitive advantages. He believed that the passengers will return, but it may take a little while.