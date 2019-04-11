Largan's 1Q19 net profit grew by 25% YoY to NTD5.054bn

Largan’s (3008-TW) CEO En-Ping Lin hold an investor conference and announced its financial report today on April 11st. Largan’s 1Q19 revenue was NTD9.824bn. Its 1Q19 net profit was NTD5.054bn (-21.98% QoQ, +25.75% YoY) with EPS of NTD37.68.

The company's 1Q19 revenue was NTD9.824bn, with GM of 64.24% (-5.16% QoQ, +0.84% YoY)

Regarding Largan’s JAN19-MAR19 shipment, 10-megapixel above camera lens accounted for 50-60%, 8-megapixel camera lens accounted for 10-20%, 20-megapixel above camera lens accounted for 20-30%, and others accounted for less than 10%.