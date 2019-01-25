2019 can be a key year for China’s games to influence Taiwan market

Taipei Game Show 2019 B2C Zone launched today on January 25th. Regarding the industry, Junbo Wang, President of Soft-World International (5478-TW), said that after China restarted to approve game license this year, 2019 will be a key year for Taiwan gaming market influenced by the games from China. Game operators are expected to be catalyzed and have opportunities to gain more distribution rights.

Although Japanese second-element IP mobile games have flooded the market recently, Wang believed that wuxia game is expected to return to the market before the end of 2020, which could be a good time for Taiwan’s game developers to seize the opportunity.

China suspended the approval of game license last year and affected the game industry greatly. However, since the end of 2018, the approval work has been started gradually.

Wang said that there have been 4 game approvals in the past few days. A total of about 200 to 300 game licenses have been passed. With large number of games approvals, after the Chinese market has been launched and some achievements have been made, the games could be export to Taiwan. 2019 will become a key year for China’s games to influence Taiwan market.