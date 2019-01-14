Winbond's NTD42bn joint loan case was oversubscribed by banking group

Winbond (2344-TW), a memory company, signed a 7-year joint loan of NTD42bn with 19 financial institutions including Bank of Taiwan and CTBC Bank today on January 14th. The group supported and actively participated in the loan and was oversubscribed by 193%. The fundraising was successfully completed with NTD42bn and will be used to build new plant at Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) in Kaohsiung and to purchase related machines and equipment.

The joint loan case was hosted by Winbond Chairman and CEO Arthur Yu-cheng Chiao, and Chairman of the Bank of Taiwan, Joseph Jye-Cherng Lyu and was commissioned by Bank of Taiwan, CTBC Bank, First Commercial Bank, Taishin International Bank, Mega International Commercial Bank, Taiwan Cooperative Bank, Chang Hwa Bank and DBS Bank, a total of 19 financial institutions.

Winbond told that the main purpose of the joint loan case is to build new plant in Kaohsiung and to purchase related machines and equipment. In the future, the new plant will be planned and invested stably to meet the growing customer demand. The joint loan case was deeply supported by the banking group and was oversubscribed by 193%. The fundraising was successfully completed with NTD42bn.

Winbond's new plant in Kaohsiung has been grounded in October last year, covering an area of ​​25 hectare with an investment of NTD335bn. It is the second 12” fab of Winbond and 25nm process technology will be introduced. At initial stage, the monthly capacity of the plant is 28,500 pieces. According to the company, the capacity will gradually increase based on market demand in the future. The plant is expected to be completed in 2020 and may become operational in 2021.